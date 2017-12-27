Davidson Ndyabahika
Prof. Nawangwe Warns Over Katanga Land

A rare view of Katanga Land currently occupied by hundreds of squatters with makeshift shelters. It has grown into one of the biggest slums in Kampala. Davidson Ndyabahika

In short
Muhumuza says to date it is unclear to the University council whether or not the criminal summon were intended to intimidate and terrorize the person of the Vice Chancellor and or the rest of the university management and council from fighting the land grabbing.

 

