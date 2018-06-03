Mak Law School Unsure of Alumni Numbers

In short
As the Makerere University Law School marks 50 years of existence, it is still guesswork to establish the exact number of students the school has graduated. Associate Professor Christopher Mbazira, the school Principal however says one of the objectives of this years celebrations is to take stock and develop a database and be able to know how many they have taught.
Mak Law School Unsure of Alumni Numbers3 Jun 2018, 10:35 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
L-R: Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, the University Vice Chancellor, Retired Commercial court Justice Lameck Nsubuga Mukasa , the chairperson of #MakLawAt50 steering committee and school Principal Prof. Mbazira. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.