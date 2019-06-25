In short

Barugahare requested for “time off for career training” for a period of 12 months effective July 1, 2019. His application, submitted on May 3, was granted on May 14, upon which, he was requested to hand over to the Deputy University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda on July 1 2019. But one lecturer says that the approval flouted the university’s Human Resource manual, in which the permissible maximum age to commence training for a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) is 40. Barugahare is aged 47.