Davidson Ndyabahika
17:24

Mak Lecturer Challenges University Secretary’s Study Leave

25 Jun 2019, 17:23 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Court Updates
Charles Barugahare, the Makerere University Chief Accounting Officer (University Secretary)

Charles Barugahare, the Makerere University Chief Accounting Officer (University Secretary)

In short
Barugahare requested for “time off for career training” for a period of 12 months effective July 1, 2019. His application, submitted on May 3, was granted on May 14, upon which, he was requested to hand over to the Deputy University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda on July 1 2019. But one lecturer says that the approval flouted the university’s Human Resource manual, in which the permissible maximum age to commence training for a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) is 40. Barugahare is aged 47.

 

Tagged with: Andrew Wamina Deputy University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda Leonard Musika Mr. Charles Barugahare Professor Anthony Mugisha Professor Barnabas Nawangwe
Mentioned: Civil Procedure and Limitations (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity (CoVAB) Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Falcon Associated Advocates Makerere University Makerere University Human Resource Manual

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.