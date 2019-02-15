Davidson Ndyabahika
Mak Legal Directorate Scorns Law Dons in Leaked Chats

15 Feb 2019 Kampala, Uganda
In short
The staff of the legal directorate described the legal opinion as laughable, embarrassing and stupid, according to contents of a WhatsApp thread detailing a discussion held among legal brains at the University between February 9 and 13, 2019. It is in this conversation that a plan to shut the law school was mooted.

 

