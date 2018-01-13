Davidson Ndyabahika
Mak Registrar Suspended Over Fraud Again

13 Jan 2018 Kampala, Uganda
SUSPENDED AGAIN: The University's Deputy Academic Registrar in Charge of Certificates and Ceremonies Division, Margaret Etuusa Loy Lubega. Davidson Ndyabahika

In short
Makerere University has again suspended one of its registrars over over corruption related charges. This is after the anti-corruption Court charged Roy Margaret Etuusa Lubega with four counts of abuse of office.

 

