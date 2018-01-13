Mak Registrar Suspended Over Fraud Again

In short
Makerere University has again suspended one of its registrars over over corruption related charges. This is after the anti-corruption Court charged Roy Margaret Etuusa Lubega with four counts of abuse of office.
Mak Registrar Suspended Over Fraud Again13 Jan 2018
SUSPENDED AGAIN: The University's Deputy Academic Registrar in Charge of Certificates and Ceremonies Division, Margaret Etuusa Loy Lubega. Login to license this image from 1$.
