The two-day exercise was scheduled to start today June 5, 2019. But according to the messages seen by URN, the internal audit office of the university and the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration failed to agree on the method for conducting the exercise.
Mak Payroll Audit Flops as University Managers Disagree5 Jun 2019
