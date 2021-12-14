Mak Private Students to Foot Bill for Field Course Unit

In short
The students, who are dispatched to different areas for a month under the Community Based Education Research and Services- COBERS course unit, demanded to be facilitated or be permitted to choose affordable locations.
Mak Private Students to Foot Bill for Field Course Unit14 Dec 2021, 21:29 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Makerere University
Mentioned: College of Health Sciences
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.