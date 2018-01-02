Blanshe Musinguzi
12:38

Mak Probe Committee Calls for Implementation Task Force

2 Jan 2018, 12:38 Comments 204 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
President Museveni and Janet Museveni received the Visitation Committee report on Friday. Blanshe Musinguzi

President Museveni and Janet Museveni received the Visitation Committee report on Friday. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The Makerere University Visitation Committee has called for establishment of task-force that will oversee the implementation of a cocktail of its recommendations.

 

Tagged with: makerere university makerere visitation committee

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.