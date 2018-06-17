Committee Recommends Scrapping Evening Courses With Few Students

In short
Lecturers under their umbrella association MUASA however reject these recommendations citing that the numbers relied on by the committee to arrive at these conclusions were biased. But Dr Vincent Ssembatya, the director for Quality Assurance at Makerere says the institution is now trying to specialise on some courses.
Committee Recommends Scrapping Evening Courses With Few Students17 Jun 2018, 16:01 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Dr Vincent Ssembatya, the director for Quality Assurance at Makerere Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.