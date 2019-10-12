In short
The facility will specifically cater for high-tech infrastructure fitted for demonstration and innovation laboratories, environmental health, epidemic, disaster and field epidemiology, ICT and Data Laboratories.
Mak School of Public Health Seeks UGX 30 Billion for New Home
12 Oct 2019
In short
Tagged with: Associate Professor Frederick Edward Makumbi Infrastructure expansion for the school MakSPH fundraising drive Professor Rhoda Wanyenze, the Dean of the School of Public Health
Mentioned: Makerere University Makerere University School of Public Health (MakSPH) School of Public Health
