Mak School of Public Health Seeks UGX 30 Billion for New Home

12 Oct 2019, 09:51 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Report
A prospective School of Public Health's 30billion shillings home

In short
The facility will specifically cater for high-tech infrastructure fitted for demonstration and innovation laboratories, environmental health, epidemic, disaster and field epidemiology, ICT and Data Laboratories.

 

