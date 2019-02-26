Davidson Ndyabahika
Mak Staff Appeals Tribunal Resumes Work

26 Feb 2019, 18:20 Comments 54 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Education Report

In short
On Tuesday, the tribunal was supposed to hear a case involving three sacked Makerere University officials, Judith Sanyu, Walter Onen and Mathias Tumwebaze. However their case failed to take off after they were asked to file their defense. The university lawyers requested for more time to study the matter.

 

