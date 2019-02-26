Mak Staff Appeals Tribunal Resumes Work

In short
On Tuesday, the tribunal was supposed to hear a case involving three sacked Makerere University officials, Judith Sanyu, Walter Onen and Mathias Tumwebaze. However their case failed to take off after they were asked to file their defense. The university lawyers requested for more time to study the matter.
Mak Staff Appeals Tribunal Resumes Work26 Feb 2019
In short
Mentioned: makerere staff appeals tribunal makerere university makerere university appointments board
