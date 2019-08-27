MAK Staff Associations Seek Legal Support for Dismissed Colleagues

In short
In a letter dated August 23, 2019, to lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde, the staff association leaders sought legal services for the staff who will soon appear before the staff the tribunal.
27 Aug 2019 Kampala, Uganda
Makerere University Staff Associations have jointly sought legal clinic for suspended and dismissed staff
