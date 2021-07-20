Christopher Kisekka
Mak Staff Exempted from Mandatory Contributions to NSSF

20 Jul 2021, 09:41 Comments 92 Views Makerere University, University Road, Kampala, Uganda Education Business and finance Updates

The exemption has been given by the finance minister, Matia Kasaija, who approved the Makerere University Retirement Benefits Scheme as a supranational scheme to offer retirement benefits to employees of the university.

 

