In short
Speaking on behalf of the staff, the MUASA Chairperson, Dr. Robert Kakuru, noted that they have been wondering why the University Council is silent on the issue yet Prof Nawangwe’s contract is left with 1 month and 15 days.
Mak Staff Question Delayed Appointment of Search Committee Top story18 Jul 2022, 07:26 Comments 253 Views Makerere University, University Road, Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.