Mak Students Demand Reopening of Dental School

17 Jul 2019, 13:12 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
Makerere Guild President Julius Kateregga (Centre), MUBS Guild President Romulus Tusingwiire (Right) and Nkumba Guild President Bylon Expedito Luswata (Left) in a joint presser at Makerere on Monday

Makerere University Guild President, Julius Kateregga says he has received calls from various students on the concerns of the school’s closure. He said a section of students in the school are worried about these continued reports of closure of the dental school.

 

