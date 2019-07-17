Mak Students Demand Reopening of Dental School

In short
Makerere University Guild President, Julius Kateregga says he has received calls from various students on the concerns of the school’s closure. He said a section of students in the school are worried about these continued reports of closure of the dental school.
Mak Students Demand Reopening of Dental School17 Jul 2019, 13:12 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
Makerere Guild President Julius Kateregga (Centre), MUBS Guild President Romulus Tusingwiire (Right) and Nkumba Guild President Bylon Expedito Luswata (Left) in a joint presser at Makerere on Monday
