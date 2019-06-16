In short
Makerere University academic programme curriculum provides a recess of ten weeks for all science based programs to students to go to the field for hands-on experience and industrial alias internship.
Mak Students Demonstrate over Recess Term, Internship Allowances16 Jun 2019, 16:58 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Education Updates
Some of the affected students negotiating access to the Makerere Main Administration building to have their delayed allowances concerns addressed on Friday.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.