Mak Students in Vaccination Drive As They Agitate For Full Reopening

18 Jan 2022, 09:20 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Human rights Updates
A poster for the Vaccination Drive

Obed Tebesiga Luganda, a second-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Studies notes that online studies have been challenging to him and he only hopes that vaccination of learners will help business at the institution to return to normal.

 

