Mak Students Not Trusting Zero Tolerance Policy On Sexual Harassment

In short
Dr Josephine Ahikire, an associate professor of Gender Studies and the Acting Principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS), says that the victims of sexual harassment have not yet embraced the available mechanisms to report the vice.
Mak Students Not Trusting Zero Tolerance Policy On Sexual Harassment23 Jan 2020, 13:24 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dr. Josephine Ahikire, an associate Professor of Gender Studies Judith Nalukwago Judith Nalukwago, a third year student of Dental Surgery Judith Nalukwago, a third year student of Dental Surgery who also doubles as the Vice Guild President abdication abuse burden of proof confidentiality harassment parliament resignation sexual harassment trust victim woman
Mentioned: College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS) Gender Studies Josephine Ahikire Judith Nalukwago Makerere University Makerere University Council Parliamentary Committee Parliamentary Committee on Education and Sports Policy and Regulations against Sexual Harassment; and the Safer Universities Project President of Makerere University Principal of the College of Humanities Safer Universities Project
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.