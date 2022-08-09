MAK Students Petition Speaker Over Suspension of Guild Leadership

In short

“Contrary to section 69 (1) (a) which limits the University council from reviewing or amending the students’ Guild constitution, the chairperson University council, Lorna Magara (Mrs.) acted outside the provisions of the laws governing the creation and governance of the students’ guild by constitution members of the University Council to review the student’ Guild constitution without students’ representatives. Mrs. Lorna Magara actions were rushed, irrational, and illegal,” part of the petition reads