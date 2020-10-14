In short
Cyriaco Kabagembe, the Dean of Students Makerere University, says according to the new changes, all halls of residence will remain operational. He says resident students will return to their halls of residence. According to Kabagembe on reopening, wardens will first allocate space to the resident student.
Mak to Accommodate Non-Resident Finalists at UGX 145,000
14 Oct 2020
