Mak to Close Fees Collection Accounts

In short
The university has six fees collection accounts with Stanbic Bank Uganda, dfcu Bank, Centenary Bank, Post Bank and United Bank for Africa –UBA.
Mak to Close Fees Collection Accounts16 Jul 2019, 19:44 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Education Updates
L-R Makerere Guild President Julius Kateregga consults with Romulus Asingwire, the Guild President MUBS
In short
Tagged with: Julius Kateregga, the Makerere University Guild President Makerere’s 1st Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academics Professor Umar Kakumba Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the Makerere Vice Chancellor Romulus Tusingwire the Guild President of Makerere University Business School (MUBS) lawyer eron kiiza public universities and tertiary institutions
Mentioned: Academic Information Management System –AIMS Kiiza & Mugisha Advocates Law Development Centre –LDC Makerere University Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Mbarara University of Science and Technology –MUST Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Uganda Management Institute –UMI uganda revenue authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.