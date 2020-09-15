Christopher Kisekka
11:33

Mak to Hold Pre-Entry Exams Under Strict Health Guidelines Top story

15 Sep 2020, 11:31 Comments 256 Views Education Report
Makerere University Main Building Makerere University

Makerere University Main Building

In short
“The examination will be conducted in observance of the Ministry of health guidelines and standard operating procedures,” Namoah’s statement reads in part. Some of the guidelines include the measurement of the temperature of all applicants, provision of hand sanitizers in the examination rooms and ensuring that each candidate wears a face mask.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.