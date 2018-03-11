Mak To Stop Providing Food To Students

In short

Cyriaco Kabagambe, the Dean of Students at Makerere University told Uganda Radio Network in an exclusive interview on Saturday that in a survey, over 50 percent of students recommended that the university gives them their money. But Godwin Toko Abunia, a student resident of Mitchell Hall told URN that the university did not hold conclusive studies among students to come up with that position. He argues that giving Shs.4000/- per day for meals for each student is a ridiculous move aimed at starving majority of students who will not afford the current food prices.