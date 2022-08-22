Mak Asks Court to Dismiss Application Challenging Suspension of Two Guild Aspirants

In short
The students contend that their suspension came at a time when the university electoral commission had issued a roadmap for the guild polls. They want the High court to declare their suspension illegal on grounds that it didnt follow due process, which requires that they are subjected to Disciplinary Committee first.
Mak Asks Court to Dismiss Application Challenging Suspension of Two Guild Aspirants22 Aug 2022, 17:37 Comments 117 Views Court Report
Makerere University lawyer Christine Anyango in court together with Applicant's lawyer George Musisi.
