Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, the deputy Inspector General of Police, says urban authorities need to make it a requirement for a very building to have security systems like CCTVs in place. Tumusiime’s calls comes at the time when the country is facing terrorism threats like attacks on fuel stations, supermarkets and homes.
Make CCTVs Compulsory in Homes, Police Tells Urban Authorities
5 May 2022
