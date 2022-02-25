In short
While the average tuition for programs at Makerere is one million Shillings, some hostels within the precincts of Makerere, charge up to two million Shillings for a semester. These are constructed with tiled floors and large glass windows and each of them has a mini shopping centre, ample Parking, a canteen, pool table, a restaurant and pay-TV services.
Makerere Hostels; Where Luxury Outweighs Cost of Education Top story25 Feb 2022, 14:31 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: J.J Hostel Nana Hostel Olympia hostel Universities
Mentioned: Makerere University
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.