The Registrar for the High Court Execution Division, Isah Serunkumaf issued the first garnishee orders on November 20, 2019. The order stemmed from a miscellaneous application filed by 13 Mulago Paramedical students who in 2011 sued Government over the delayed award of their diplomas and certificates.
13 Makerere University Bank Accounts Frozen Top story15 Mar 2020, 10:41 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Business and finance Court Report
