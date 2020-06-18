Christopher Kisekka
Makerere Admits 1,400 Students as PUJAB Concludes 2020/2021 Admissions

18 Jun 2020, 18:23 Comments 90 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Makerere University Main Building

Makerere University and its Nakawa based business school will jointly admit only 1,481students on different programmes. The other eight public universities are yet to declare their admission lists. Usually, Makerere University admits almost half of the available slots.

 

