In short
Professor Nawangwe says that the university has already extended the admission more than three times to accommodate everyone and now wants to concentrate on planning for those they have already admitted. He, however, advises those who feel that they were left out to petition the Ministry of Education.
Makerere Admits 14,500 Students on Private Sponsorship Scheme Top story18 Aug 2020, 16:25 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.