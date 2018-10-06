In short
Information from Makerere University shows that the old book shop space is now home to the Julius Nyerere Leadership Center JNLC, which is meant to serve as a cross - generation platform.
Makerere Bookshop Relocates to Nkrumah Road Top story6 Oct 2018, 17:05 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
A wooden structure that formerly housed the Makerere University Bookshop will now become a Julius Nyerere Leadership Center –JNLC as launched by the president today. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.