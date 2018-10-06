Davidson Ndyabahika
Makerere Bookshop Relocates to Nkrumah Road Top story

6 Oct 2018 Kampala, Uganda
A wooden structure that formerly housed the Makerere University Bookshop will now become a Julius Nyerere Leadership Center –JNLC as launched by the president today. Davidson Ndyabahika

In short
Information from Makerere University shows that the old book shop space is now home to the Julius Nyerere Leadership Center JNLC, which is meant to serve as a cross - generation platform.

 

