Makerere Bows to Pressure to Admit Omitted Students

In short
The students initially graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences. However, the degree programme was not registered with the Allied Health Professionals Council, which meant that its graduates could not obtain requisite Certificates and Licenses as registered Health Workers.
Makerere Bows to Pressure to Admit Omitted Students24 Jun 2018, 15:02 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: bachelor of science in biomedical sciences (bsb) high court judge hon. lady justice margaret c. oguli
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.