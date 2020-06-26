Makerere University Cancels Dental Surgery Student Admissions

In short
Namoah further explains that students who had been admitted on government sponsorship for the same programme will be shifted to other programmes based on the other choices that they had applied for. However, one must meet the cutoff points to be shifted to another programme.
Makerere University Cancels Dental Surgery Student Admissions26 Jun 2020, 06:07 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.