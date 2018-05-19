In short
The Committee Chairperson, Makerere Law don and Human Rights Activist, Prof Sylvia Tamale, says many people they interviewed referred to indecent dressing as one of the causes of sexual harassment at the institution.
Sexual Harassment: Mak Committee Rejects Proposal to Introduce “Dress Code” Top story19 May 2018, 09:16 Comments 188 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Makerere University skimpily dressed graduates at a recent graduation ceremony
