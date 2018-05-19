Blanshe Musinguzi
Sexual Harassment: Mak Committee Rejects Proposal to Introduce “Dress Code” Top story

Makerere University skimpily dressed graduates at a recent graduation ceremony Blanshe Musinguzi

The Committee Chairperson, Makerere Law don and Human Rights Activist, Prof Sylvia Tamale, says many people they interviewed referred to indecent dressing as one of the causes of sexual harassment at the institution.

 

