Makerere Dental Students to Sit Special Exam Before Practicing - Medical Council

This is because the school decided to reopen against a recommendation of the East African Community Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Council that it remains closed until they fulfil all the staff and equipment requirements pointed out by the regional council.
Makerere Dental Students to Sit Special Exam Before Practicing - Medical Council13 Sep 2019
