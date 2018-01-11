Davidson Ndyabahika
17:53

Makerere Disowns Staff Involved in Fake Gold Scam Top story

11 Jan 2018, 17:51 Comments 71 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Education Breaking news
Some of the suspected gold fraudsters arrested from Physical Chemistry lab at Makerere University Davidson Ndyabahika

Some of the suspected gold fraudsters arrested from Physical Chemistry lab at Makerere University Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to Dr. Wasswa, the transactions have been happening without the knowledge of the department.

 

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.