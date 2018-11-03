Makerere Aids Bududa Mudslide Victims

In short
Prof. Nawangwe observed that what Makerere University has been able to donate to the Bududa community will impact on the lives of the mudslide victims especially children.
Makerere Aids Bududa Mudslide Victims3 Nov 2018, 09:19 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Education Report
Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe flags off a consignment of relief items to Bududa landslide victims on Friday Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.