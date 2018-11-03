Davidson Ndyabahika
09:19

Makerere Aids Bududa Mudslide Victims

3 Nov 2018, 09:19 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Education Report
Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe flags off a consignment of relief items to Bududa landslide victims on Friday Davidson Ndyabahika

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe flags off a consignment of relief items to Bududa landslide victims on Friday Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Prof. Nawangwe observed that what Makerere University has been able to donate to the Bududa community will impact on the lives of the mudslide victims especially children.

 

Tagged with: aid bududa community - abc muasa chairperson dr. deus muhwezi kamunyu vice chancellor prof. barnabas nawangwe
Mentioned: makerere university makerere university academic staff association –muasa

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.