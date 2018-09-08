Davidson Ndyabahika
Mak Registrar Etuusa Kicked Out Again

Interdicted: Margaret Etuusa, the University's Deputy Academic Registrar in Charge of Certificates and Ceremonies Division, Margaret Etuusa.

In short
The Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, asked the 55-year-old Deputy Academic Registrar in Charge of Certificates, Ceremonies and Publications early this week to immediately hand over all University property in her possession to the academic registrar, Alfred Namoah without fail.

 

