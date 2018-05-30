Makerere Needs UGX 300m to Fix Mary Stuart Hall

In short
The Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, says the council directed them to overhaul all halls of residence in the university. He however, says they will give priority to Mary Stuart Hall, adding that University engineers are currently assessing the cost of the repair.
Makerere Needs UGX 300m to Fix Mary Stuart Hall30 May 2018, 12:14 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Inside the ceiling, some electric wires were left hanging after the fire gutted the Mary Stuart Hall building. Login to license this image from 1$.
