Makerere Experts Warn Of Grieving Challenge Due To COVID-19

13 Jul 2021, 18:12 Comments 256 Views Politics Parliament Health Updates
Burials like these have have led to grieving with long term effect

In short
Nakilwala says in times like now, everyone or those that have lost their loved ones need to be prepared for the grieving process. According to Nakiwala, failure to grieve can lead to mental illness including depression.

 

