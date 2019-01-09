Makerere Faces Shortage of Gowns Ahead of Graduation Week

In short
A source from the University Ceremonies Committee told URN that during a crisis meeting held on Friday, members of the University Management resolved to look for gowns elsewhere to boost the insufficient supply by Team Uniform Limited, a company contracted to solely supply gowns this year.
Makerere Faces Shortage of Gowns Ahead of Graduation Week9 Jan 2019, 17:21 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Some of the students graduating from Makerere University next week posing for URN with their Graduation Gowns at Senate Building Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.