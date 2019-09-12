In short

Nuwagaba had spent 17months out of university service following his dismissal on May 23rd, 2018 by the University Appointments Board for alleged extortion and bribery. However, the university Human Resource Director, Richard Mugisha reinstated Nuwagaba in a September 10th, 2019 letter and deployed him as the Chief Custodian of the College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology –CEDAT.