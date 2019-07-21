Makerere Freedom Square Fencing Sparks Controversy

In short
The square, which lies in the space between the University’s administrative block –the Main Building, the University Main Library and the School of Social Sciences, is a ceremonial ground, designated for recreation, demonstration, celebration and other activities, some of which augment the history of the 97-year-old institution. To many, the square is a symbol of freedom.
Makerere Freedom Square Fencing Sparks Controversy21 Jul 2019, 16:50 Comments 102 Views Education Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.