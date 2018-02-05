In short
The student, whose identity have been withheld, accuses the University of failing to protect her from sexual harassment and alleviate its impact during her period of study at the university between 2012 and 2017.
Court Gives Makerere Two Weeks to File Defense in Sexual Harassment Case Top story5 Feb 2018, 17:36 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
a A former female student seeks to sue the Makerere University anonymously over sexual harassment. Login to license this image from 1$.
