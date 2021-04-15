Makerere Hospital not Struggling with COVID -19 Vaccination Uptake - Prof. Byamugisha

In short
When URN visited the Makerere University hospital based vaccination center on Wednesday, they had already depleted their doses and were only now entering complete data before they could open up for a new target audience.
Makerere Hospital not Struggling with COVID -19 Vaccination Uptake - Prof. Byamugisha15 Apr 2021, 15:04 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: uptake of COVID-19 vaccination
Mentioned: Makerere University Hospital Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.