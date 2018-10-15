Makerere in Drive to Support Bududa Landslide Survivors

The MUASA executive together with students at launch of Aid Bududa Community –ABC and Mak Social Action on Monday at Makerere Senior Staff Club Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The university staffs have launched an initiative dubbed Aid Bududa Community ABC, through which well-wishers, staff, students and alumni will be mobilized, over the next one week, to donate food and relief items to support the survivors of the tragedy,