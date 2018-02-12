Makerere Joins Chinese Year-of-the-Dog Celebrations

In short
The event, organized by the Confucius Institute at Makerere University, featured folk music, dance, acrobatic martial arts and the Inner Mongolia Bureau of National Art Troupe. The performances depicted a blend of Chinese and Ugandan cultures.
Makerere Joins Chinese Year-of-the-Dog Celebrations12 Feb 2018, 07:47 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Lifestyle Report
Actresses perform at Makerere University in commemoration of Chinese New Year 2018. They are from the Acrobatic Troupe of Inner Mongolia Bureau of National Art Troupes Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.