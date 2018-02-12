Davidson Ndyabahika
Makerere Joins Chinese Year-of-the-Dog Celebrations

12 Feb 2018
Actresses perform at Makerere University in commemoration of Chinese New Year 2018. They are from the Acrobatic Troupe of Inner Mongolia Bureau of National Art Troupes Davidson Ndyabahika

The event, organized by the Confucius Institute at Makerere University, featured folk music, dance, acrobatic martial arts and the Inner Mongolia Bureau of National Art Troupe. The performances depicted a blend of Chinese and Ugandan cultures.

 

