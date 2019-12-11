In short
In her submission to the tribunal on Tuesday at Makerere University Council Room, counsel Kabinga said Professor Mayambala has a conflict of interest in the case.
Makerere Law Don Steps Down from Kamunyu Case
File Photo: Associate Professor Mayamba-Kakungulu hugs Dr. Deus Kamunyu during the staff strike against his suspension. The staff had convened on February 2nd this year in Main Hall Makerere to discuss the impasse against the suspension of their leaders.
