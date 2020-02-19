In short
Reports show that Mwebe quietly handed over office to his junior, Hudson Musoke early this month after clearing his desk. Sources claim that before Mwebe handed over office to Musoke, he notified his staff that was going on leave for a month ending in March this year.
Makerere Legal Director Resigns
19 Feb 2020
Mentioned: Appointments Board Barnabas Nawangwe Chairperson of Council Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi Director Legal Affairs Director of Legal Affairs Henry Mwebe Hudson Musoke Legal Director of Makerere University Makerere Directorate of Legal Affairs Makerere University Makerere University Academic Staff Association Professor Noble Banadda-committee University Appointments Board Uzamukunda Karabaaya Vice-Chancellor Prof
