Makerere Management Pleads With Staff Over Strike

In short
Associate Prof. Eria Hisali, the Acting Vice Chancellor says while they had struck a compromise on majority of issues staff raised, it was not possible to lift the suspension of their leader.
Makerere Management Pleads With Staff Over Strike25 Jan 2019, 19:28 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Associate Prof. Eria Hisali, the Acting Vice Chancellor (Center) addressing the press together with Dr. Mohammed Kiggundu Musoke, the acting Manager Communications and International Relations and Principal PRO of Makerere, Ritah Namisango on Friday Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.