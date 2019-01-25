Makerere Management Pleads With Staff Over Strike

Associate Prof. Eria Hisali, the Acting Vice Chancellor (Center) addressing the press together with Dr. Mohammed Kiggundu Musoke, the acting Manager Communications and International Relations and Principal PRO of Makerere, Ritah Namisango on Friday Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Associate Prof. Eria Hisali, the Acting Vice Chancellor says while they had struck a compromise on majority of issues staff raised, it was not possible to lift the suspension of their leader.