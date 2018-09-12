Davidson Ndyabahika
Makerere Panics with Incomplete Stadium as World Netball Games Draw Closer Top story

12 Sep 2018, 07:17 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
6 days to go: Status of the World University Netball Facility under construction at Makerere University Davidson Ndyabahika

6 days to go: Status of the World University Netball Facility under construction at Makerere University Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Despite the effort being made by UPDF engineers to ensure the facility is ready, a highly placed source in the university, said they may present an incomplete structure for the 3rd edition of the World University Netball championships given the remaining time.

 

