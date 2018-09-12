In short
Despite the effort being made by UPDF engineers to ensure the facility is ready, a highly placed source in the university, said they may present an incomplete structure for the 3rd edition of the World University Netball championships given the remaining time.
Makerere Panics with Incomplete Stadium as World Netball Games Draw Closer Top story12 Sep 2018, 07:17 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
6 days to go: Status of the World University Netball Facility under construction at Makerere University Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.